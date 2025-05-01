Nuggets vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 6 (Bet on Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray)
The Los Angeles Clippers need to win two games in a row to advance to the second round of the playoffs, and they are favored at home in Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets.
However, these teams have played a ton of close games in this series, and with the Clippers favored by 6.5 points in the latest odds – I’m looking elsewhere for some of my bets in this matchup.
So, why don’t we all consider some player props?
This series is filled with stars from Nikola Jokic to James Harden to Kawhi Leonard and Jamal Murray. I’m eyeing the latter two players in my favorite prop picks for tonight’s action, as Murray is coming off a massive scoring game and Leonard has played at his former Finals MVP level in these playoffs.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the props for Game 6.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Clippers
- Kawhi Leonard OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
- Jamal Murray OVER 20.5 Points (-110)
Kawhi Leonard OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
In this series, Leonard is averaging 7.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, which would narrowly clear this prop in Game 6.
Leonard is coming off a massive nine-rebound 11-assist showing in Game 5, and he’s picked up at least 11 rebounds and assists in his last three matchups. For the series, Leonard is averaging 11.2 rebound chances per game and 9.2 potential assists per game.
Since he’s been playing pretty big minutes – and the Clippers have to win this game to force a Game 7 – I like the OVER for Kawi on Thursday night.
Jamal Murray OVER 20.5 Points (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jamal Murray is worth a look in the prop market in Game 6:
Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray went off in Game 5, scoring 43 points while shooting 17-for-26 from the field and 8-for-14 from beyond the arc.
Murray now has four games in this series where he’s scored 21 or more points (what he needs to do to clear this prop), and he’s shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Throughout his career, Murray has elevated his scoring in the playoffs, and this season has been no different. While he averages 18 points per game in the regular season for his career, Murray averaged 24.2 in the playoffs.
Plus, this postseason, he’s taken a ton of shots. Murray is averaging 19.0 field goal attempts per game, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to having the usage to clear this line.
I’ll bet on him to stay hot in Game 6.
