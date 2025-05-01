LeBron James Had Powerful Five-Word Message for Anthony Edwards After Lakers' Loss
LeBron James had his 22nd NBA season come to an end Wednesday night with a Game 5 loss at home to the Timberwolves. Moments after the final whistle he had a powerful message for Anthony Edwards, whose stardom is only on the rise after another playoff series win.
James found Edwards, who was rightfully celebrating with teammates, dapped him up, and said to him, "It's the next step now."
This must have been a pretty powerful moment for the 23-year-old Edwards, having one of the all-time greats taking a moment after a tough loss to let him know what he needs to do next. You can see that interaction at the end of this video:
Edwards and the Timberwolves lost to the Mavs 4-1 in the Western Conference finals last season. After coming in as the No. 6 seed this year, they now seemed poised to not only get back there, but maybe even make it a step further. LeBron's message to Edwards could only help their chances.
Next up for them will be the winner of the Rockets-Warriors series, which Golden State leads 3-2 after Wednesday night's loss in Houston.