Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Spurs-Mavs Game
On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks will host the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.
For the game, All-Star forward Luka Doncic is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Doncic is averaging 29.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 12 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic (knee) listed probable for Saturday."
The Mavs come into the evening with a 5-7 in their first 12 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak after most recently falling to the Utah Jazz by a score of 115-113.
Doncic finished the loss with 37 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 13/25 from the field and 4/13 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Following the Spurs, the Mavs will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Doncic was the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He is in his seventh season (all with the Mavs).
As for the Spurs (6-7), they are coming off a 120-115 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers (at home).
Following Dallas, they will play their next game on Tuesday night when they return home to host the Thunder.
Earlier this season, the Mavs defeated the Spurs by a score of 120-109 (also in Dallas).