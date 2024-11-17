Luka Doncic's Official Injury Status For Mavs-Thunder Game
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will be in Oklahoma City to play the Thunder.
For the game, Luka Doncic has been ruled out.
This will be his first game out of action this season.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "Luka Doncic (right knee contusion) will sit out tonight in OKC on second night of back-to-back."
The superstar forward is averaging 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 13 games.
The Mavs are 6-7 in their first 13 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently snapped a four-game losing streak when they beat the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 110-93
Doncic had a mediocre performance with 16 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 6/16 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
Following the Thunder, the Mavs will continue action when they return to Dallas and host the New Orleans Pelicans.
They are just 1-4 in five games on the road, but a solid 5-3 in eight games at home.
As for the Thunder, they are 11-2 in their first 13 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Following the Mavs, the Thunder will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host the Spurs in Oklahoma City.