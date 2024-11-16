NBA Fans Calling For Doc Rivers To Be Fired After Bucks-Hornets Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the Hornets in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Bucks lost by a score of 115-114 to fall to 4-9 in their first 13 games of the season.
The Bucks were playing without Damian Lillard (and Khris Middleton), but they have been the most dispaoinintg team in the NBA to start the season.
After the Saturday's loss, many NBA fans were calling out head coach Doc Rivers on social media.
@A_Riggo24: "Doc Rivers has to be fired."
@Juicefit3: "Doc rivers HAS to get fired"
@JrVigilante: "And unless Doc Rivers is replaced, the Bucks will continue to struggle with questionable plays when it's crunch time.
Bobby Portis was on fire and needed to play the majority of the last quarter but Doc didn't think so...give Darvin Ham the reins, Doc Rivers is really poor."
@bubs_bets: "Doc Rivers just blitzed LaMelo for 4 quarters trying to scram switch with Brook Lopez (who has the mobility of an oak tree) and just drew up a Giannis pull up for game.
Send him to the British League"
@notchasingyouma: "The Bucks know what they are doing with Doc Rivers. He will not be fired until Thanksgiving, so the organization can be thankful at dinner for letting him go. #Bucks #Hornets #NBA #LameloBall #Giannis"
@trashdinho: "Surely that is doc rivers fired"
The Bucks will play their next game on Monday evening when they host the Houston Rockets in Wisconsin.
Rivers is in his second season at the helm for the Bucks.
Last season, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.