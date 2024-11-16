NBA Fans Critical Of Ben Simmons' Performance In Nets-Knicks Game
On Friday evening, the Brooklyn Nets faced off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
The Nets lost by a score of 124-122 to fall to 5-8 in their first 13 games.
Ben Simmons finished the loss with four points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 2/5 from the field in 25 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance.
@NetsSage: "Wonder if there’ll ever be an explanation how Ben Simmons went from perennial all-star with limitless potential to washed up at 28? Can’t recall , in any sport, a player who slipped this badly"
@CoolidgeRique: "I cannot wait until Ben Simmons is no longer a Net"
@NetsFrequent: "2024 Ben Simmons is the most useless body in the history of the NBA"
Erik Slater: "There is zero reason for this Ben Simmons play to end in a sweeping hook shot fading away from the basket.
It was a great initial move. Go finish strong."
@Blow_My_Ego: "Just don’t understand how Ben Simmons turned into such a bum"
@4Evashook: "I don’t understand how Ben Simmons knows we need easy buckets and routinely passes out the paint instead of going to the rim. He makes himself invisible on offense."
The Nets will play their next game on Sunday when they face off against the Knicks (again) in Manhattan.
Simmons is in his fourth season as a member of the Nets.
He has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers over nine seasons in the NBA.