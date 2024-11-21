NBA Legend Blake Griffin Gets Honest About Retirement
Blake Griffin most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Boston Celtics.
He finished that year with averages of 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 41 games.
After sitting out the entire 2023-24 season, Griffin announced his retirement in April.
In a recent interview with The Steam Room, the 35-year-old spoke honestly about his retirement.
Griffin: "I had just gotten to the point where you just can't play the way you used to play, or I can't play as many minutes, or I can't do the things that I want to do. I thought it was time for me. I've been pretty happy. There are definitely some moments where you get goosebumps watching a game, and you miss that feeling."
Griffin was the first pick in the 2009 NBA Draft after an incredible sophmore season at Oklahoma.
After missing his rookie season due to injury, he instantly became one of the best players in the league (and won the 2011 Rookie of The Year).
Griffin spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics over 14 seasons.
His career averages were 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 32.8% from the three-point range in 765 regular season games.
The six-time All-Star also appeared in 68 NBA playoff games (64 starts).