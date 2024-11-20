New York Knicks And Phoenix Suns Injury Reports
On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will host the New York Knicks in Arizona.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Knicks have ruled out Precious Achiuwa, Boo Buie III, Miles McBride, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Mitchell Robinson.
Meanwhile, the Suns will be without Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Collin Gillespie.
Jusuf Nurkic is questionable.
The Knicks are 8-6 in their first 14 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Knicks beat Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards by a score of 134-106.
All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson led the team with 26 points, one rebound, 11 assists and one steal while shooting 9/15 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Following the Suns, the Knicks will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
As for the Suns, they are 9-6 in their first 15 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They have struggled without Beal and Durant in the lineup and are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
Most recently, the Suns lost to the Orlando Magic by a score of 109-99.
Following New York, they will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Arizona.