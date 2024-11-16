Fastbreak

New York Knicks React To Jalen Brunson's Instagram Post After Nets Game

Jalen Brunson made a post to Instagram after Friday's game.

Nov 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates his game winning three point shot against Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (28) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates his game winning three point shot against Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (28) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the New York Knicks hosted the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks won the game by a score of 124-122.

Jalen Brunson finished with 37 points, three rebounds and seven assists while shooting 12/20 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.

He also made the game-winning shot.

Via The NBA: "SCHRÖDER FOR THE LEAD.

BRUNSON RESPONDS.

BRIDGES BLOCK FOR THE WIN.

Interborough THRILLER. "

After the game, Brunson made a post to Instagram that had over 40,000 likes in four hours.

Brunson captioned his post: "🗽"

One person who left a comment on Brunson's post was the Knicks.

The Knicks wrote: "YEAAAAAAAHHHHH CAP"

Brunson is now averaging 25.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 12 games.

The All-Star point guard is in his third season with the franchise after spending four years with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Knicks improved to 6-6 in their first 12 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 3-2 in their first five games at Madison Square Garden.

Following Friday's game, the Nets and Knicks will face off (again) on Sunday.

As for the Nets, they dropped to 5-8 in their first 13 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

