New York Knicks React To Jalen Brunson's Instagram Post After Nets Game
On Friday evening, the New York Knicks hosted the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks won the game by a score of 124-122.
Jalen Brunson finished with 37 points, three rebounds and seven assists while shooting 12/20 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
He also made the game-winning shot.
Via The NBA: "SCHRÖDER FOR THE LEAD.
BRUNSON RESPONDS.
BRIDGES BLOCK FOR THE WIN.
Interborough THRILLER. "
After the game, Brunson made a post to Instagram that had over 40,000 likes in four hours.
Brunson captioned his post: "🗽"
One person who left a comment on Brunson's post was the Knicks.
The Knicks wrote: "YEAAAAAAAHHHHH CAP"
Brunson is now averaging 25.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 12 games.
The All-Star point guard is in his third season with the franchise after spending four years with the Dallas Mavericks.
The Knicks improved to 6-6 in their first 12 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 3-2 in their first five games at Madison Square Garden.
Following Friday's game, the Nets and Knicks will face off (again) on Sunday.
As for the Nets, they dropped to 5-8 in their first 13 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.