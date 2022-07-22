2x NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Is Still A Free Agent

Skip to main content
2x NBA Champ Still A Free Agent? One Of The Best Players In NBA History Is Available

July 22 marks the 23rd day of free agency, and one of the best players of all-time is still a free agent. 

Four-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Champion Rajon Rondo is a free agent available to sign with any team in the league. 

The 36-year-old spent time with both the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2021-22 season. 

He played in 39 games and averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. 

At one point, he was one of the top point guards in the entire NBA for the Boston Celtics. 

They won the NBA Championship in 2008 over the Kobe Bryant and the Lakers. 

Over the last few years, he has still been a very productive role player and helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship in 2021. 

He has career averages of 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. 

There is no question that he has been one of the best floor generals to ever play in the league. 

He has averaged over 11 assists per game in four different seasons, which is very impressive. 

Last season, the Lakers traded him to the Cavs during the season, and he helped the Cavs have their best record (44-38) since LeBron James left in 2018. 

However, they lost in the play-in tournament to both the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks, so they did not make the NBA Playoffs. 

Over the offseason, he had some very disturbing allegations made against him (via TMZ)

TMZ later reported that the case had been dismissed. 

