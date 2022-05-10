3 Things We Learned From Grizzlies-Warriors Game 4 On Monday

The Memphis Grizzlies led for 47 minutes and 14.3 seconds out of 48 total minutes in Game 4 on Monday night, but the Golden State Warriors came away with a 101-98 victory to take a 3-1 series lead.

The championship pedigree of the Warriors showed in this game, as while they did not have head coach Steve Kerr due to health and safety protocols and while they had one of their worst shooting performances ever in the postseason, they still managed to come away with a hard-fought victory.

Golden State never backed down in this game and while things were not working well for them on the offensive-end of the floor, their defense really locked in during the fourth quarter, coming up with some huge stops.

Draymond Green continues to set the bar high in terms of being a top-tier defensive player in this league and while he oftentimes goes unnoticed, Andrew Wiggins has played a vital role for Golden State in this series.

Memphis now has their backs up against the wall in this series, as they will face the tough task of having to win three consecutive games in this series to keep their season alive.

Without All-Star guard Ja Morant, this could be a very tall task for them to achieve, but the Grizzlies did play well in Game 4 and have found success with Morant off-the-floor this season.

Game 5 in Memphis is going to be loud and physical, which should make for a very exciting basketball game on Wednesday night.

Looking back on the Warriors’ Game 4 victory, here are the three biggest things we learned.

Tyus Jones Is Going To Get Paid In The Offseason

One of the best backup guards in the league, if not the best, Tyus Jones has had a remarkable season for the Memphis Grizzlies in his secondary role off-the-bench.

In 23 games without Ja Morant this season, Jones averaged 12.7 points, 6.6 assists and shot 45% from the floor. A patient and composed point guard, Tyus Jones fits in perfectly with how Memphis likes to play and was a key reason why Game 4 was close right until the end.

He has also made a difference defensively and is just an overall smart player. Regardless of what happens in this series, Jones is going to be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason and he could very well end up being one of the better players available.

Tyus Jones is not going to be an elite-level scorer, nor an All-Star-like player, but he plays his role perfectly and is a very steady presence in the backcourt, similar to Ricky Rubio’s presence in this league over the years.

They are two completely different players, but Jones and Rubio almost exhibit the same type of calming sense for their teams and they are both able to control the pace of play with the ball in their hands.

How much a team is willing to offer Jones in the offseason is not yet determined, but he is going to see a massive raise from the $7.6 million he made this season.

The 26-year-old guard has earned a new, higher-paying contract and his play with the Grizzlies can back this up.

Andrew Wiggins Has Quietly Been The Most Important Player In This Series

While Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole get more attention than him, Andrew Wiggins has had himself a great series so far and his production is exactly what the Warriors have needed.

A first-time All-Star this year, Wiggins has had a career-year and in the playoffs and he is proving exactly why he is a valuable member of the Golden State Warriors.

In Game 4, Wiggins scored a very quiet 17 points on 7-13 from the floor and he also gathered in 10 rebounds. This series, the All-Star forward has now compiled 30 total rebounds, tying him with Draymond Green for the most rebounds in the series.

Since the start of the playoffs, Andrew Wiggins has averaged 15.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and has shot 51% from the floor. A vital part of the Warriors’ rotation, Wiggins is giving his team everything they need on both ends of the floor, especially on the glass.

He has averaged just under 17.0 points per game in this series against the Grizzlies, he has shot close to 50% from the floor in this series and Wiggins has the ability to guard virtually every position.

His long-term future in Golden State is going to be in question due to him entering the final year of his contract in the offseason, but Andrew Wiggins is finally starting to look like the former No. 1 overall pick and the All-Star that he is.

Desmond Bane’s Back Injury Is More Serious Than Team Is Letting On

You can point your finger towards Ja Morant being out in Game 4 and claim that being the reason the Grizzlies lost this game, but the biggest reason why they trail 3-1 in this series is because something is not right with Desmond Bane.

One of the most improved players this year in the NBA, Bane averaged 18.2 points per game on 46.1% from the floor and 43.6% from three-point range during the regular season.

After being left off the injury report for Game 1 of this series against the Warriors, Bane appeared on Game 2’s injury report with lower back soreness and this has seemed to really bother him against Golden State.

Through four games in this series, Desmond Bane is only averaging 9.5 points per game on 36.5% from the floor and 38.0% from three-point range.

It seems like Memphis is holding back saying exactly what is wrong with their young wing, but he is the key for them not only in this series, but moving forward.

The Grizzlies have a ton of potential to be a young dynasty in this league for years to come, but everything hinders on their health and availability.

Not playing up to the standard his team needs him at right now, the only explanation for Desmond Bane’s struggles is the fact that we know he has been dealing with some sort of back ailment.

Hopefully he is able to get healthy soon, but by the time he does, the Grizzlies’ season may be over.

