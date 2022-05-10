Ja Morant's Viral Tweet After Game 4

Ja Morant sent out a tweet that went viral after the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Golden State Warriros.

The Memphis Grizzlies lost Game 4 by a score of 101-98 to the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Monday night, and in the game they were also playing without their best player Ja Morant.

The All-Star point guard was ruled out due to a knee injury that he sustained in Game 3.

After the Grizzlies lost, the 2019 second overall pick sent out a tweet from his Twitter account that is going viral.

Morant's tweet said: "def one of the worst feelings for me but proud of my brothers"

The Grizzlies now trail 3-1 in the series, so every game the rest of the way is an elimination game for them.

Game 5 will be in Memphis, but even if they win that one, they will have to fend off elimination at Chase Center in Game 6.

The winner of the series will move on to the Western Conference Finals, and face off with either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks.

