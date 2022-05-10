Skip to main content

Ja Morant's Viral Tweet After Game 4

Ja Morant sent out a tweet that went viral after the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Golden State Warriros.

The Memphis Grizzlies lost Game 4 by a score of 101-98 to the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Monday night, and in the game they were also playing without their best player Ja Morant.

The All-Star point guard was ruled out due to a knee injury that he sustained in Game 3. 

After the Grizzlies lost, the 2019 second overall pick sent out a tweet from his Twitter account that is going viral. 

Morant's tweet said: "def one of the worst feelings for me but proud of my brothers" 

The Grizzlies now trail 3-1 in the series, so every game the rest of the way is an elimination game for them.  

Game 5 will be in Memphis, but even if they win that one, they will have to fend off elimination at Chase Center in Game 6. 

The winner of the series will move on to the Western Conference Finals, and face off with either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks.  

  • STEPH'S HILARIOUS QUOTE AFTER GAME 4: Steph Curry had a great quote after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series. The Warriors now lead the series 2-1. CLICK HERE.
  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 4 LOSS: The Milwaukee Bucks had a tough loss at home to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night. The series is now tied up at 2-2, and after the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18186509_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Viral Tweet After Game 4

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_16840545_168388303_lowres
News

Dillon Brooks Addresses Foul That Caused Gary Payton II Fractured Elbow

By Brett Siegel26 minutes ago
USATSI_17983102_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Mavs Injury Reports For Game 5

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17076778_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jayson Tatum Said After Game 4

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17966526_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat's Injury Report For Game 5

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17763014_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After Game 4

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18230935_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Mavericks at Suns Game 5 on Tuesday

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_18232196_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch 76ers at Heat Game 5 on Tuesday

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_18237761_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Viral Quote After Game 4

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago