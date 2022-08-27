Skip to main content
5th Overall Pick In The 2012 NBA Draft Signs With New Team

Thomas Robinson, who was the fifth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, has signed with San Miguel Beermen of the PBA. Robinson has played for the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets.
According to Quinito Henson (h/t HoopsHype), Thomas Robinson, who was the fifth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, has signed with San Miguel Beermen of the PBA (Philippines Basketball Association).  

Henson: "San Miguel Beer import for PBA is 5-year NBA vet Thomas Robinson, Sacramento’s 1st round pick (5th overall) in 2012 draft-played for Kings, Houston, Portland, Philadelphia, Brooklyn & Lakers-Highest NBA pick to play in PBA since 1987 3rd pick Dennis Hopson of Purefoods in 1996"

Robinson played in the NBA for five seasons after being selected by the Sacramento Kings out of Kansas. 

He had been dubbed as a top-prospect, and expected to be a very good NBA player.

At Kansas, he was one of the best players in the country, and averaged 17.7 points and 11.9 rebounds per contest during his junior season.

However, he did not even play one full season with the team that drafted him. 

During his rookie year, Robinson was traded from Sacramento to the Houston Rockets. 

After playing in just 19 games for the Rockets, he was traded that summer to the Portland Trail Blazers.

He spent the entire 2014 season with Portland, but was traded to the Denver Nuggets the following season. 

After being waived by the Nuggets, he was claimed by the Philadelphia 76ers. 

That summer he signed with the Brooklyn Nets, and the following summer he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. 

His career averages are 4.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest in 313 regular season games. 

He is 31-years-old, and last played in the NBA in 2017. 

