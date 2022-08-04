This 4x NBA All-Star Still Remains A Free Agent

On Thursday, August 4, four-time NBA All-Star Paul Millsap still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign.

Millsap is a four-time NBA All-Star who has played for the Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers over his career.

This past season, he began the year on the Nets, but was then sent to the 76ers as part of the trade that swapped Ben Simmons and James Harden.

He averaged just 3.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game last season, but in 2021 (with the Nuggets) he averaged 9.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

At 37-years-old, he is way past his prime, but could still be a very good player to bring into a locker room.

For a young team, who is trying to show the young guys how to play in the NBA and set a culture, he would be a great fit.

Meanwhile, on a contender, he could provide valuable depth as a smart veteran, and someone who has played in nearly 1,100 regular season games and 130 playoff games.

With the Jazz, he was a very consistent player and borderline All-Star, but it was on the Hawks where he made his four trips to the All-Star Game.

From 2014-17 (four seasons in a row) he was an All-Star.

In 2015, he helped the Hawks reach the Eastern Conference Finals, but they were swept by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He is definitely a name to keep an eye on.