Shocking News About Kyrie Irving On Friday

According to ESPN, Nike is expected to not extend Kyrie Irving's signature shoe deal after next season. Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.

Irving has signature basketball shoes that are regularly seen in malls and stores around the country.

However, he had a very unique season where he was first away from the Brooklyn Nets, and then the team allowed him to be a part-time player (due to vaccination rules preventing him to play home games).

Eventually, the mandate was lifted towards the end of the season, and he returned to being a full-time player.

The Nets had a very disappointing season, because they were the favorites to win the NBA Championship, but they ended up getting swept in the first-round by the Boston Celtics.

Irving and fellow All-Star Kevin Durant signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019, but the pair have yet to make it out of the second-round of the playoff in their tenure.

They are both NBA Champions as Durant won two titles with the Golden State Warriros, and Irving won a title in 2016 with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

