What? This Is The First Time In 17 Years That LeBron James Or Kevin Durant Haven't Done This

According to ESPN, this is the first time in 17 years that Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) and or LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) have not made the second-round of the playoffs.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets got swept by the Boston Celtics on Monday evening on their home floor in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center. 

The loss sends the Nets into the offseason with a lot of questions surrounding their organization. 

Out west, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers failed to even qualify for the playoffs. 

Therefore, a very intriguing stat has arisen. 

According to ESPN's SportsCenter, this is the first time in 17 years (nearly two decades) that the second-round of the NBA Playoffs has not featured James and or Durant. 

Durant is 33-years-old, while James is 37, so a new era could be on the horizon with the young players taking over the league. 

James had made eight straight NBA Finals (and won three times) from 2011-18. 

He also led the Lakers to the title in 2020. 

As for Durant, he won back-to-back titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. 

He also made the NBA Finals in 2012 (with the Thunder) and 2019. 

Both franchises will have a lot of fixing to do for their roster if they want to help their aging superstars make another run at an NBA Championship. 

