Devin Booker Makes Huge Decision About His Future With The Phoenix Suns

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Devin Booker has agreed to a new contact with the Phoenix Suns.

Wojnarowski: "Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has agreed on a four-year, $224M super max extension, his agents Jessica Holtz and Melvin Booker of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. Deal begins in 2024-2025 and brings Booker’s total contract value to six years and $295M."

Booker is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, and he made the All-Star Game for the second straight season this year.

In 2021, the Suns went all the way to the NBA Finals, but they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

This past season, they were the best team in the NBA and the first seed in the Western Conference.

However, they lost in Game 7 of the second-round to the Dallas Mavericks.

