The Nuggets, Spurs And Celtics Have Reportedly Made A Trade

Trade? The Nuggets, Spurs And Celtics Have Reportedly Made A Deal

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics have agreed to a three-team trade.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets have made a three-team trade. 

The story on ESPN from Wojnarowski can be read here, and details of the trade can be seen in his tweets embedded below. 

The summary of the trade: 

  • The Nuggets acquired Bryn Forbes
  • The Celtics acquired Bol Bol and PJ Dozier 
  • The Spurs acquired Jauncho Hernangómez and a second-round pick  

This season, the Celtics have underperformed and are 23-23 in 46 games, and the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.     

Meanwhile, the Spurs are in a complete rebuilding mode, and are currently 17-28 in 44 games, and the 12th seed in the Western Conference.    

As for the Nuggets, they are 23-20 in 43 games, and the sixth seed in the west.  

They have also underperformed due to injuries.      

