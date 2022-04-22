BREAKING: Hawks-Heat Game 3 Delayed

According to ESPN's Dave McMcMenamin, Game 3 between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat has been delayed due to a suspicious package found outside of State Farm Arena.

The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat are facing off in Georgia at State Farm Arena for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Friday evening, but the game has been delayed from its original tip off time.

According to ESPN's Dave McMcMenamin, there was a suspicious package found outside of the arena in downtown Atlanta.

McMcMenamin's tweet said: "The Hawks-Heat tip-off has been delayed 30 minutes while State Farm Arena security investigates a suspicious package found outside the arena, a Hawks spokesperson told ESPN."

The Heat have a 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first two games of the series at home in Miami.

They blew out the Hawks in Game 1 on Saturday afternoon, and while the second game was more of a contest, Jimmy Butler exploded for 45 points which was the ultimate difference maker.

Game 3 is a big one for the Hawks as they will try to make the series 2-1 as opposed to falling into the dreaded 3-0 hole.

Last season, the Heat got swept in the first-round of the playoffs, while the young Hawks made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Both teams had their seasons ended by the Milwaukee Bucks, who went onto win the NBA Championship.

Butler is in his third season with the Heat, and he has had them in the playoffs in all three years he has been there.

In 2020, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA's bubble.

