12-Year NBA Veteran Will Likely Be Waived
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Portland Trail Blazers are planing to waive 12-year guard Eric Bledsoe.
Charania: "The Portland Trail Blazers plan to waive guard Eric Bledsoe ahead of his guarantee date approaching, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Entering his 13th NBA season, several teams are expected to pursue Bledsoe as a free agent."
Bledsoe is 32-years-old and he played 54 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season (before being traded to Portland where he did not play due to injury).
In those games, he averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.
He has also played for the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans over his career.
He's played in 48 career playoff games, so for contending teams he could be a fantastic pickup as a backup point guard.
