Lamar Jackson Reveals Who He Thinks Will Win The Eastern Conference Finals

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson revealed that he thinks the Miami Heat will beat the Boston Celtics in six games.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are currently tied up at 1-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals, and Game 3 of the series is taking place on Saturday night in Boston.

The Heat won the first game of the series, but the Celtics roared back in Game 2 to win by 25-points.

On Saturday, a video was going viral of Baltimore Ravens quarterback saying "Heat in 6."

Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL, and he is from Florida.

As for the series, the Heat dominated in the first half of Game 3 against the Celtics to have a 62-47 lead heading into halftime.

Game 4 will also be played in Boston, so the Celtics would have all of the momentum if they could come back and win.

Meanwhile, the Heat need to do everything they can to at least win one game on the road to make sure they do not fall into a 3-1 hole.

