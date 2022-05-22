Skip to main content

VIRAL: Lamar Jackson Reveals Who He Thinks Will Win The Eastern Conference Finals

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson revealed that he thinks the Miami Heat will beat the Boston Celtics in six games.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are currently tied up at 1-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals, and Game 3 of the series is taking place on Saturday night in Boston.

The Heat won the first game of the series, but the Celtics roared back in Game 2 to win by 25-points. 

On Saturday, a video was going viral of Baltimore Ravens quarterback saying "Heat in 6."

Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL, and he is from Florida. 

As for the series, the Heat dominated in the first half of Game 3 against the Celtics to have a 62-47 lead heading into halftime. 

Game 4 will also be played in Boston, so the Celtics would have all of the momentum if they could come back and win. 

Meanwhile, the Heat need to do everything they can to at least win one game on the road to make sure they do not fall into a 3-1 hole. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16833866_168388303_lowres
News

Lamar Jackson Reveals Who He Thinks Will Win The Eastern Conference Finals

By Ben Stinar26 seconds ago
USATSI_17910804_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Surprising Injury Report For Game 3

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_18232857_168388303_lowres-2
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Injury Status In Game 3

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_18316601_168388303_lowres
Injuries

All-Star On Injury Report For Warriors-Mavs Game 3

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18290907_168388303_lowres
Injuries

HEAT-CELTICS FINAL INJURY REPORTS

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18306334_168388303_lowres
News

Heat And Celtics Game 3 Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18305983_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jayson Tatum's Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18306374_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat And Celtics Most Recent Injury Reports For Game 3 Of The ECF

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17857566_168388303_lowres
News

This Team Could Have Had Donovan Mitchell and Luka Doncic

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago