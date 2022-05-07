Hall Of Famer Sends Out Bold Tweets About Luka Doncic

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce sent out several tweets about Luka Doncic on Friday night. The Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 in Texas to make the series 2-1.

The Dallas Mavericks essentially saved their season on Friday night when they beat the Phoenix Suns by a score of 103-94 in Texas.

The series is now 2-1 in favor of the Suns, and the Mavs will have a chance to tie up in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.

Luka Doncic went off for 26 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in the big win after scoring 80 points (combined) in the first two games.

Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce had several thoughts about Doncic that he sent out from his Twitter account.

"How is Luka doing it with this team is he the real MVP," Pierce said in one of the tweets.

"I think if u put any Allstar around Luka instatitle jeeez Luka and the whoevers," Pierce said in another tweet.

This is the first time in Doncic's career that he has been to the second-round of the playoffs, while the franchise is in the second-round for the first time since 2011 when they won the NBA Championship against the Miami Heat.

