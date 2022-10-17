Boston Celtics Reveal Opening Night Jerseys

On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will play the first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics will host Joel Embiid and the 76ers in Massachusetts for a battle between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

On Monday, the Celtics revealed their amazing uniforms for the first game.

The Celtics' post on Twitter has over 30,000 likes in just a few hours, so clearly, fans are very impressed with the uniforms.

ESPN's Nick DePaula reports that the uniforms will honor the late Bill Russell, who passed away in July.

DePaula: "FIRST LOOK: The Boston Celtics will begin the NBA season in jerseys honoring Bill Russell. The new “City Edition” uniforms were designed with Bill’s involvement over a year ago, and feature 11 gold diamonds down a parquet panel, honoring Russell’s league-record 11 championships."

The Celtics are coming off an impressive season where they won the Eastern Conference but lost to the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

They have one of the best duos in the entire NBA with Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The 76ers will be an intriguing team because they will have an entire season of Embiid and James Harden playing together.

They landed Harden in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets last season, so the duo has only played part of one season together.

Following the 76ers-Celtics game, the Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers for the second game of the season.