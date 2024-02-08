BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Release Recent NBA 1st-Round Pick

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Charlotte Hornets will waive James Bouknight.

UPDATE: James Bouknight has been officially waived.

On Wednesday evening, the Charlotte Hornets lost to the Toronto Raptors (at home) by a score of 123-117.

James Bouknight did not play in the game, and on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the team will waive the 23-year-old.

Via Charania: "The Charlotte Hornets are waiving 2021 lottery pick James Bouknight, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

The move is significant because Bouknight was the 11th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

However, he has only played in 14 games this season and is averaging 3.6 points per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range.

Since Bouknight is still so young, he could be a good addition to a rebuilding team looking to develop talent.

Over 79 regular season games, the former UConn star has career averages of 4.8 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 36.3% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range.

Unfortunately, the Hornets struggled during his tenure with the franchise, and he has yet to play in an NBA playoff game.

Right now, the Hornets are one of the worst teams in the league and have a 10-40 record in 50 games.

They are in the middle of a nine-game losing streak and will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.

On the road, the Hornets are 5-19 in the 24 games they have played away from North Carolina.

The franchise has missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous seven seasons.