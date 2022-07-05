Brooklyn Nets Do Not Want To Trade Joe Harris

The Brooklyn Nets have had a headache of an offseason so far immediately following yet another season that has left Nets fans saying, “Oh what could have been…”

With Kevin Durant healthy the entire year and Kyrie Irving being able to play in every single game, who knows. Maybe James Harden would not have requested a trade and maybe the Nets could have actually lived up to the hype of being true championship contenders.

This is yet another chapter in the book of “NBA What If’s,” as James Harden is in Philadelphia now, Kevin Durant has requested a trade and Kyrie Irving may have very well played his final game in Brooklyn as well.

Everything that could have gone wrong for the Nets has gone wrong over the course of the last two seasons and now, trade talks involving Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are ongoing despite Irving generating very little trade buzz right now.

While both All-Stars are likely to be moved at some point, one constant that keeps coming up for the Nets is that they do not have interest in trading sharpshooter Joe Harris.

Not only is Harris the longest-tenured Net, but Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported on Monday that the team does not want to trade Joe Harris “under any scenario.” Lewis did mention however that the recent acquisition of Royce O’Neale from the Utah Jazz raises some questions about Harris’ future with the team.

Leading the league in three-point shooting percentage during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons, Joe Harris played in just 14 games this past year before having his season come to an end due to undergoing a couple of ankle procedures.

Since joining the Nets ahead of the 2016-17 season, Harris has averaged 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and has shot 44.2% from three-point range. His 757 made three-pointers since the start of the 2017-18 season ranks 24th in the league.

Having Joe Harris, Seth Curry and Patty Mills on the perimeter, the Brooklyn Nets do have a handful of very talented perimeter scorers, which could mean that their front-office will favor a quick “re-tool” of talent instead of a full “rebuild” in a Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving trade, that way they can remain competitive in the Eastern Conference while they devise a new long-term plan.

Recently, Harris’ name has popped up in connection with the Los Angeles Lakers as they continue to pursue Kyrie Irving in attempts of pairing him with LeBron James once more.

However, the Nets have not shown the most interest in anything Los Angeles has offered to this point. Trade talks between the two sides are ongoing, but they have leveled out slightly given either team’s willingness to budge.

Joe Harris is set to turn 31-years-old in September and is getting back up-to-speed from injury in anticipation for the start of the 2022-23 season.