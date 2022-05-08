Kevin Durant Thinks This Player Should Be In The Hall Of Fame

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet showing that he thinks Stephon Marbury should be a Hall of Famer. Marbury played for the Knicks, Nets, Timberwolves, Suns, Celtics and Timberwolves.

On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant quote tweeted a tweet that was asking about a player that should be in the Hall of Fame.

Durant quote tweeted the tweet with a photo of former All-Star point guard Stephon Marbury in a New Jersey Nets Jersey.

Marbury has not played in the NBA since the 2009 season (he was 31-years-old), but he has spent the last decade in China and had a phenomenal career.

The Basketball Hall of Fame is not the NBA Hall of Fame, so voters are supposed to go off everything they have done in their career as a basketball player.

Marbury made two NBA All-Star Games, and averaged 20+ points per game in seven different seasons.

He also had eight seasons averaging at least 7.6 assists per game.

Therefore, he actually had incredible stats, and the only knock on him in the NBA can be the fact that he never won much.

He made the NBA Playoffs five times, but only got out of the first-round once when he was a reserve for the Celtics.

Durant definitely has a case that Marbury should be a Basketball Hall of Famer

