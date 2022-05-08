Really? Kevin Durant Thinks This Player Should Be In The Hall Of Fame
On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant quote tweeted a tweet that was asking about a player that should be in the Hall of Fame.
Durant quote tweeted the tweet with a photo of former All-Star point guard Stephon Marbury in a New Jersey Nets Jersey.
Marbury has not played in the NBA since the 2009 season (he was 31-years-old), but he has spent the last decade in China and had a phenomenal career.
The Basketball Hall of Fame is not the NBA Hall of Fame, so voters are supposed to go off everything they have done in their career as a basketball player.
Marbury made two NBA All-Star Games, and averaged 20+ points per game in seven different seasons.
He also had eight seasons averaging at least 7.6 assists per game.
Therefore, he actually had incredible stats, and the only knock on him in the NBA can be the fact that he never won much.
He made the NBA Playoffs five times, but only got out of the first-round once when he was a reserve for the Celtics.
Durant definitely has a case that Marbury should be a Basketball Hall of Famer
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
- DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.