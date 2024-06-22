Caitlin Clark Downplays Rivalry Aspect of Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky Matchup
Most fans tuning into games between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky this season would notice a budding rivalry among the two teams. The two games played early in the 2024 season have been tough, physical, nail-biting contests. But rookie Caitlin Clark says the Fever don't really view it as a rivalry — it's just another basketball game.
Clark scored 16 points on Friday night, helping lead the Fever to a 91-79 victory over the Atlanta Dream, the team's fourth consecutive win. After the game, the rookie was asked about Sunday's rivalry matchup against Chicago.
The two teams played last Sunday in Indianapolis, with Indiana posting a 91-83 victory. The Fever also won the first game 71-70 back on June 1.
"I'm pretty sure the only people that view this as a rivalry is all of you (media). Like, for us, it's just a game of basketball. That's what it is," Clark said in the postgame presser. "If it's gonna help move the game forward, absolutely. That's amazing. That's what it should be.
"People talk about it. I mean, I saw the ticket prices. I guess the only thing is I'm surprised we're not playing in the United Center. I thought that would've been really good for the game and really good for all the women's basketball fans in Chicago."
The Fever-Sky "rivalry" was tabbed as such shortly after the 2024 WNBA Draft. In addition to the close proximity between the two teams, Clark and Chicago forward Angel Reese had a small rivalry during their college careers.
It created immediate interest when Clark was selected No. 1 overall by Indiana and Reese was taken by Chicago with the No. 7 pick. Plus, former South Carolina teammates Aliyah Boston (Indiana) and Kamilla Cardoso (Chicago) are wearing opposite jerseys, adding to intrigue.
Maybe Clark and others don't view it as a rivalry game, but the first two games between the two teams have been incredibly entertaining. We're hoping to see more of the same on Sunday.
"I think the two prior matchups have really lived up to what everybody expected," Clark said. "They've been really great basketball games, honestly."
