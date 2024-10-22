Caitlin Clark Complains About WNBA Schedule For Hilarious Reason
If there's one thing that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark might love more than basketball, it's golf.
While basketball probably gets the upper hand, it's only by a slight margin. This is displayed by Clark's numerous comments about being eager to hit the golf course this offseason, which was then followed up by her doing so alongside Fever teammate Lexie Hull and nearly sinking a hole-in-one.
Unfortunately, Clark's day job can get in the way or her hobby from time to time. And the 22-year-old global superstar lamented this fact while (virtually) speaking at a Nike women's basketball event on Monday.
"Don't listen to Sue [Bird], she's making that up," Clark said over Zoom when Bird claimed she was a scratch golfer, per Aliyah Funschelle. "Everybody thinks I'm way better [at golf] than I actually am.
"It's fun," Clark continued. "I have some cool Nike golf shoes, so that's a bonus I guess. But I like [golf], I love being outside.
"The only downside about the WNBA is [that it's] during the summer. That's when you golf," Clark continued with a smile. "So I've had my golf take a back seat to basketball."
When she was asked why she likes golf so much, Clark, said, "Honestly, it's probably the most humbling sport for anybody, no matter what... It's so hard and I think it's mentally challenging and that's probably what I like about it. But also, I think I can be good at anything so I hate when I'm bad. So I like to keep going out there. You have a bad day, you just keep going back. And that's what's fun about it."
Hopefully Clark can spend her summer somewhere with good weather so that she can satisfy her golfing fix before the 2025 WNBA season begins.