BREAKING: 2 Miami Heat Players Suspended

On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 112-109 to win their first game of the season.

The Heat improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Raptors fell to 1-2.

A huge scuffle broke out during the third quarter between Caleb Martin and Christian Koloko.

Martin tackled Koloko into the first row of seats on the floor.

On Sunday night, the NBA has announced that Martin has been suspended.

NBA Communications: "Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has been suspended one game without pay for instigating an on-court altercation by taunting Toronto Raptors Christian Koloko and then tackling him into the spectator stands, and Koloko has been fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin during the altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations."

The NBA also announced that rookie Nikola Jovic will be suspended as well.

NBA Communications: "Heat forward Nikola Jovic has also been suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area and entering the altercation. The incident, for which Martin and Koloko were each assessed one technical foul and ejected, began when the players became entangled while battling for rebounding position. The incident occurred with 7:46 remaining in the third quarter of the Heat's 112-109 win over the Raptors at FTX Arena on Oct. 22."

The NBA has to take these things very seriously, especially when players go near or in the area where fans sit.

Both the safety of fans and players are at risk when something like that happens.

This appears to be fair punishment considering things did not escalate after the initial tackle.

The Heat and Raptors will face off again on Monday evening in Florida, but neither Martin nor Jovic will be playing or on the bench.

Martin is averaging 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest through the Heat's first three games.

Meanwhile, Jovic has yet to make his debut.