This 10x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent

This 10x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent

Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent as of Sunday afternoon. The 10-time NBA All0-Star has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder during his legendary career.

NBA free agency is now on day four, and one of the most famous players to ever play in the NBA is still available. 

Ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony is currently a free agent, and can be signed by any team.  

Anthony spent this past season with the Los Angeles Lakers and he averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range. 

He is one of the greatest scorers to ever play in the NBA.   

Prior to playing for the Lakers he has played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.   

While he has not had much playoff success, he will be without a doubt a first ballot Hall of Famer.  

There are plenty of teams that could use a player like him, because he could help a contender off the bench, or he could help a young team as a well respected veteran. 

