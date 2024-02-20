Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Signing Recent Bucks Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Charlotte Hornets will sign Marques Bolden.

UPDATE: The signing is offical.

Via The Charlotte Hornets: "OFFICIAL: We have signed center Marques Bolden to a 10-day contract."

Marques Bolden has played in two games for the Milwaukee Bucks this season.

However, the 25-year-old was waived earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Bolden will sign a ten-day deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

Via Charania: "The Charlotte Hornets are signing center Marques Bolden to a 10-day contract, agent Michael Johnson Jr. of All Day Group tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bolden is averaging 17 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over a six-game winning streak for the G League's Wisconsin Herd."

Bolden has played part of three seasons in the NBA (nine games) for the Cleveland Cavaliers (and Bucks).

He has a career-average of 1.1 rebounds per contest.

Bolden initially went undrafted (in 2019) after playing three seasons of college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils.

During his junior season, he started in 21 (out of 35 games) and averaged 5.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 57.9% from the field.

As for the Hornets, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-41 record in 54 games.

They have had a tough season and are 3-7 over their last ten games.

That said, the Hornets went into the NBA All-Star break riding a three-game winning streak.

The Hornets will return to action on Thursday evening when they visit Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.