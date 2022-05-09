Here's What Chris Paul Said After Game 4
The Phoenix Suns lost to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday by a score of 111-101.
The series is now tied up at 2-2.
In the first two games, the Suns looked unstoppable at home in Arizona, while the Mavs answered back winning the next two games in Dallas.
The series will now best of three the rest of the way, and Game 5 will be played back in Arizona on Tuesday evening.
Superstar point guard Chris Paul finished his afternoon with over eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, because he picked up his sixth and final foul.
He finished the loss with 5 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists, and after the game he met with the media.
The Suns made the NBA Finals last season, and finished this year as the top seed in the Western Conference (they had the best record in the entire NBA).
Meanwhile, the Mavs are in the second-round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship against the Miami Heat.
