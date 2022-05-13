Here's What Chris Paul Said After The Suns Lost Game 6

Chris Paul met with the media after the Phoenix Suns lost Game 6 to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Phoenix Suns lost Game 6 to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night by a score of 113-86.

Both teams remain undefeated (each 3-0) at home in the series, and have looked unstoppable in front of their own crowds.

The road team in the series has looked completely lost, so it's been an extremely volatile series.

Chris Paul finished the loss with just 13 points, two rebounds and four assists, and he met with the media postgame.

Paul joined the Suns last season, and he helped them end a ten-year drought from the NBA Playoffs.

Not only that, but they made it all the way to the NBA Finals where they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

This season, they finished as the first seed in the Western Conference, and they also had the best record in the entire NBA.

Game 7 of the series will take place back in Arizona on Sunday.

The winner will move on to face either the Golden State Warriros or the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference Finals.

Related stories on NBA basketball