The Boston Celtics Have Made A Huge Addition To The Roster

According to Davide Chinellato of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Boston Celtics have made a huge pickup to their roster.

Chinellato: "Danilo Gallinari is headed to Boston on a 2yr, $13M. Year 2 is a player option, per sources"

Gallinari has spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, and he averaged 11.7 points on 38.7% shooting from the three-point range last season.

He is a huge pickup to a Celtics roster that already has Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart (and now Malcolm Brogdon).

Brogdon was traded to the Celtics from the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Therefore, Gallinari instantly becomes one of the best fifth or sixth scoring options in the entire NBA.

At 33-years-old, he is no longer a player who was a borderline All-Star, but he is very solid role player who hits the open shot at a high rate.

The Celtics are coming off making the NBA Finals this past season, but they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

This offseason, they have been very active to get better.

