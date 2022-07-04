The Boston Celtics Have Made A Huge Addition To The Roster

Skip to main content
Boston Celtics Add Star Player On A 2-Year Deal

Boston Celtics Add Star Player On A 2-Year Deal

According to Davide Chinellato of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Danilo Gallinari has agreed to a a deal with the Boston Celtics. Gallinari has played for the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers over his career. The Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals last month.

According to Davide Chinellato of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Danilo Gallinari has agreed to a a deal with the Boston Celtics. Gallinari has played for the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers over his career. The Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals last month.

According to Davide Chinellato of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Boston Celtics have made a huge pickup to their roster. 

Chinellato: "Danilo Gallinari is headed to Boston on a 2yr, $13M. Year 2 is a player option, per sources" 

Gallinari has spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, and he averaged 11.7 points on 38.7% shooting from the three-point range last season. 

He is a huge pickup to a Celtics roster that already has Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart (and now Malcolm Brogdon). 

Brogdon was traded to the Celtics from the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Therefore, Gallinari instantly becomes one of the best fifth or sixth scoring options in the entire NBA.  

At 33-years-old, he is no longer a player who was a borderline All-Star, but he is very solid role player who hits the open shot at a high rate. 

The Celtics are coming off making the NBA Finals this past season, but they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games. 

This offseason, they have been very active to get better. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18513630_168388303_lowres
News

The Boston Celtics Have Made A Huge Addition To The Roster

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18028456_168388303_lowres
News

Zach LaVine Made A Huge Decision About His Future With Chicago

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_18240425_168388303_lowres
News

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_8262999_168388303_lowres
News

This 4x NBA All-Star And 2x NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar52 minutes ago
USATSI_18148388_168388303_lowres
News

Chris Paul's Viral Tweet On Monday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18153301_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Trade Talks Continue To Gain "No Traction"

By Brett Siegel10 hours ago
USATSI_17458622_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Skip Bayless Shares What He Would Do About The Kevin Durant Situation

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_17869428_168388303_lowres
Rumors

This Team Is Picking Up Steam To Trade For Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_17891133_168388303_lowres
News

OKC Thunder Waive Isaiah Roby

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago