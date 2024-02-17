Former New York Knicks NBA 1st Round Pick Is A Free Agent

Frank Ntilikina played in five games for the Charlotte Hornets this season and has averages of 1.0 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest.

However, the Hornets waived the 25-year-old earlier this month and he is a free agent that is available to be signed by any team in the league.

While Ntilikina has had a down season, he is still young enough that he could be a good addition to plenty of teams.

A rebuilding franchise could bring in Ntilikina to see if they can develop him, or a contending team could add him to their bench to provide depth for a playoff run.

Ntilikina was initially the eighth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.

He spent the first four years of his career with the Knicks and helped them reach the NBA playoffs during the 2021 season.

In addition to the Knicks and Hornets, Ntilikina has also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks.

His career averages are 4.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 36.9% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 321 regular season games.

He's also appeared in 15 NBA playoff games and was with the Mavs when they reached the Western Conference Finals in 2022 (they lost to the Golden State Warriors).

As for the Hornets, they have had a tough season and are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-41 record in 54 games.

That said, they went into the All-Star break on a three-game winning streak.