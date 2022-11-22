Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Trail Blazers

On Monday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 119-111.

Antetokounmpo had been on the injury report due to calf tightness but ended up playing 35 minutes.

He finished his night with 37 points, six rebounds and seven assists (on 66.7% shooting from the field).

After the game, the two-time MVP sent out a tweet with a photo.

Antetokounmpo's caption: "Most wanted."

The post has 15,000 likes in less than 12 hours.

Antetokounmpo is off to a stellar start to the season with averages of 30.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

The former Defensive Player of The Year is also averaging 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest.

With the win, the Bucks improved to 12-4 in their first 16 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are now 9-1 in the ten games they have played at home in Wisconsin and just a half-game behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

The Bucks had started out 9-0, but are 3-4 in their last seven games.

That being said, Antetokounmpo missed three games earlier this month, and Jrue Holiday missed four games in a row before returning on Friday night.

In addition, the Bucks have played without Khris Middleton for the first 16 games (wrist).

Last season, he was an All-Star and averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

The Bucks will play their next game on Wednesday night at home against the Chicago Bulls.