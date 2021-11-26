Here's What Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Tweeted

Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Here's What Damian Lillard Tweeted After The Raiders Beat The Cowboys
    Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers sent out a tweet about the Las Vegas Raiders after they beat the Dallas Cowboys.
    NBA All-Star Damian Lillard is a Las Vegas Raiders fan. He's from Oakland, California, where the Raiders played for many years before they played their first season in Nevada last season. 

    After the Raiders beat the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 on Thanksgiving, the Portland Trail Blazers star point guard sent out a tweet. 

    The post from Lillard can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Lillard and the Trail Blazers are 10-9 to start the season in their first 19 games. 

    After making the Western Conference Finals in 2019 (they got swept by the Golden State Warriors), the Trail Blazers have lost in the first round of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

