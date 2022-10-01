Houston Rockets Officially Waive Ty Jerome

On Saturday afternoon, the Houston Rockets announced that they had officially waived guard Ty Jerome, who was rumored to be waived by the team after a recent trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jerome, 25, was included in an eight-player trade made between the Rockets and Thunder recently that included Derrick Favors, Maurice Harkless, Theo Maledon, Marquese Chriss, David Nwaba, Trey Burke and Sterling Brown.

Being drafted 24th overall out of Virginia by the Philadelphia 76ers, Ty Jerome began his professional career with the Phoenix Suns. During the 2019-20 season, Jerome’s rookie season, the 6-foot-5 guard played in just 31 total games.

Playing in a total of 112 games in his NBA career with the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder, Jerome has averaged 7.1 points and 2.4 assists in about 17.1 minutes per game for his career.

In the final year of his rookie contract, Jerome was set to make $4.2 million this upcoming 2022-23 season before hitting restricted free agency.

Now, after clearing waivers, Jerome will be able to sign a deal with any team in the league and will very likely earn another opportunity either on a two-way contract or in the G League unless he chooses to play overseas.

Once Ty Jerome is waived, the Rockets will have 17 guaranteed contracts on their roster, meaning that they will have to move two more players before the start of the new season to get down to the league maximum roster size of 15 players.

Veteran Maurice Harkless, who was also recently acquired by Houston in this trade with Oklahoma City, is also expected not to remain with the team.

The Houston Rockets are coming off of a 20-62 season that resulted in them finishing in last-place in the Western Conference.

They will begin the 2022-23 season on the road on October 19 against the Atlanta Hawks.