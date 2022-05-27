Indy 500 Weekend: Pacers Visited Track, Waved Green Flag Ahead of Annual Race

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a resident of Indiana, Friday of Memorial Day Weekend is an unofficial off day.

It's special.

Because it's race weekend and more than 300,000 fans are expected at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. It's the largest one-day sporting event in the world.

Two weekends ago, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton visited for the first time. He served as the grand marshal for the race and then rode in a two-seater with legend Mario Andretti.

A few days later, a big contingent from the Pacers visited. It included assistant coach Lloyd Pierce and mascot Boomer, along with players Oshae Brissett, Duane Washington Jr. and Isaiah Jackson.

Here's Brissett waving the green flag to begin practice.

I'm told that Pierce waved the green flag, a special tradition in Indy, later in the day.

Gainbridge serves as the presenting sponsor for the Indianapolis 500 and this week, they reached agreement with IMS to extend their contract. You may be familiar with the company because last September, they took over the naming rights to The Fieldhouse — home of the Indiana Pacers and Fever.

Haliburton, who has family that lives in Kokomo, is planning to ride in the 500 Festival Parade on Saturday. That begins at noon ET and airs on NBC and Peacock. It's not confirmed, but it's likely that several more of them will be at the track on Sunday — one of the greatest days for sports fans in Indiana.

Pacers center Isaiah Jackson visited Gasoline Alley to see the race teams and their cars.

