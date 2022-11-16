Ja Morant's Ridiculous Dunk Is Going Viral

On Tuesday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are in Louisiana, taking on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ja Morant, who missed the last game with an ankle injury, returned to the starting lineup and has looked fantastic.

During the third quarter, the former second-overall pick threw down an unbelievable dunk.

He switched hands mid-air and threw down the dunk with his left hand.

The clip of the play is going viral on Twitter.

The All-Star guard has become one of the most exciting players in basketball and is averaging 28.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest to start the year.

He's also shooting the ball exceptionally well (48.0% from the field and 41% from the three-point range).

If he continues to play at such a high level (and the team does well), he could be one of the finalists to win the 2023 MVP Award.

Last season, he led the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the entire NBA and took them to the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Therefore, they have very high expectations this season (even though they are a young team).

The Grizzlies entered the night with a 9-5 record in their first 14 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Pelicans, they are 7-6 in their first 13 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the west.

Zion Williamson was the first-overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft (one spot ahead of Morant), but he was ruled out for the game due to a foot injury.