Ja Morant's Bold Tweet About The Suns During Game 7

Ja Morant sent out a tweet about the Phoenix Suns during Game 7 on Sunday night. The Suns are losing to the Dallas Mavericks. Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies lost in the second-round to the Golden State Warriors.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night in Arizona for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series. 

They are getting destroyed at halftime, and they trail the Mavs by a score of 57-27. 

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant sent out a tweet about the Suns during the game. 

Morant's tweet said: "suns look shook"

The series has been all over the place as no road team has won a game, and the home team has looked absolutely dominant in every game.

However, the Mavs appear on the verge of changing that in this game.  

The Grizzlies lost their second-round series to the Golden State Warriors in Game 6, and the winner between the Suns and Mavs will face off with the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. 

Morant got injured (knee) at the end of Game 3, and did not return for the final three games of the series, so the Grizzlies were playing without their best player.

The Suns made the NBA Finals last season, but they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. 

As for the Mavs, they are in the second-round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2011 season. 

