Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Pelicans Game

On Tuesday evening, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies will be in Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans.

On Sunday night, the Grizzlies lost 102-92 to the Washington Wizards.

They had to play without Ja Morant, who had been ruled out with an ankle injury.

However, they will get their best player back in the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (ankle) not on injury report for Tuesday."

Morant is averaging 28.8 points per contest and has turned himself into one of the top players in the entire league.

Last season, he made his first All-Star Game and led the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the NBA during the regular season (they lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors).

So far this season, they are 9-5 in the 14 games that they have played, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 5-1 at home but 4-4 in eight games on the road.

As for the Pelicans, they are also off to a solid start to the season with a 7-6 record in 13 games.

Zion Williamson is listed as questionable for the game, so his status will be a significant factor.

Williamson was the first-overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, while Morant was the second-overall pick.

Therefore, it would be a great matchup between two of the best young players in the NBA (if he plays).

The former Duke star is averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest.