Jack Harlow's Viral Tweet About Tyler Herro

Jack Harlow sent out a tweet about Tyler Herro after the Miami Heat star won the 6th Man of The Year Award. The Heat are currently in the middle of a second-round playoff series with the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Tuesday, Tyler Herro was named as the 6th Man of The Year for the 2021-22 NBA season. 

Herro averaged over 20 points per game, and helped lead the Heat to the best record in the Eastern Conference.  

Singer Jack Harlow sent out a tweet that went viral congratulating Herro on winning the award.

Herro was drafted with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and in all three seasons that he has been with the franchise they have made the NBA Playoffs. 

During his rookie season (2020), the Heat made a run to the NBA Finals in the NBA's bubble in Orlando, Florida. 

He played his college basketball at Kentucky, and has fit in well with All-Star Jimmy Butler, who also joined the Heat in the summer of 2019. 

This season, they beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round of the playoffs in just five games.

Currently, they are in the middle of a second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. 

The Heat have a 2-0 lead in the series after winning both games at home in Florida. 

The series will continue in Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4.  

News

Jack Harlow's Viral Tweet About Tyler Herro

By Ben Stinarjust now
