Jayson Tatum's Viral Quote After Boston Celtics Lose Game 2
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers (in Boston) for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
The Celtics lost by a score of 118-94, and All-Star forward Jayson Tatum didn't have his best game.
The former Duke star finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 7/17 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range.
After the loss, Tatum met with the media, and one of his quotes went viral on social media (h/t Michael Scotto of HoopsHype).
Reporter: "Has your guys success this year spoiled fans, people around you, to think that you're supposed to win every game?"
Tatum: "That’s the narrative that you might see on TV, the idea that we have a super team. It’s twofold. We didn’t have the Coach of the Year. We didn't have the MVP. We only had two All-Stars. They say we’re a super team, but we didn’t get rewarded like we are."
Tatum is coming off another excellent regular season where he averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The Celtics had the best record in the NBA (64-18) and are the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
They beat the Miami Heat in the first round (in five games).
Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against the Pacers or the Knicks.