You Won't Believe What Jimmy Butler Said About Tom Thibodeau

The Miami Heat beat the New York Knicks on Friday night, and after the game Jimmy Butler spoke about Tom Thibodeau. Butler played for Thibodeau on the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat beat the New York Knicks 115-100 on Friday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.   

Butler had 23 points, two rebounds and two assists in the win.     

The Knicks are coached by Tom Thibodeau, who coached Butler for many years on both the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.    

After the game, Butler spoke about his former coach, and he had something interesting to say.   

"Thibs don't talk to me no more," Butler said of his old coach.  

Butler joked that it's because he beats him so much.        

"I don't know man, he mad at me because we be beating him all the time," he said. 

The full clip of Butler speaking after the game can be watched here. 

The Heat improved to 39-21 on the season, while the Knicks fell to 25-35.   

