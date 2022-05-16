Skip to main content

Here's What Patrick Mahomes Tweeted About Luka Doncic During Game 7

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sent out a tweet about Luka Doncic during Game 7 between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.

The Dallas Mavericks are dominating the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday night in Arizona, and Luka Doncic has been playing incredible. 

Many NBA fans and players have been commenting on Doncic's performance on Twitter, but Super Bowl Champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes also sent out a tweet about the All-Star forward. 

When the buzzer sounds, the Mavs will be headed to the Western Conference Finals to face off with the Golden State Warriors. 

The Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the second-round of the playoffs in six games, so they have been waiting for the end of this series. 

The Mavs are the fourth seed, while the Warriros are the third seed, so the Warriors will have the home-court advantage in the series. 

This is the first time that the Mavs are going to the Western Conference Finals since the 2011 season when they beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship.

