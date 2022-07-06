Former NBA Star Has A Shocking Theory About Kevin Durant

On Tuesday, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins shared a bold theory about Kevin Durant and the situation going on with the Brooklyn Nets.

"It makes zero sense to me that he wants to be traded at this point," Perkins said of Durant. "I don't believe he believes it. I think Kevin Durant is doing this as a scare tactic in order to help Kyrie Irving have leverage to get him signed long-term with the Brooklyn Nets."

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski reported that Durant made a trade request directly to Joe Tsai the owner of the Nets.

Durant and the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, which was a major disappointment considering they had been expected to compete for a title.

They have won just one playoff series during his tenure there with Kyrie Irving, so things have definitely not gone as planned in Brooklyn after they signed the All-Star duo in the summer of 2019.

Prior to the Nets, Durant played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.

The 33-year-old is a two-time NBA Champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP and won the 2014 NBA MVP Award.

Related stories on NBA basketball