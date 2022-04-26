Here's What Kevin Durant Put On His Instagram Story For Charles Barkley After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

VIRAL: Kevin Durant Posts Instagram Story For Charles Barkley After The Nets Lost To The Celtics
The Brooklyn Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Monday at Barclays Center in New York.
Rightfully so, superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have taken a lot of public criticism for such a bad loss.
They would have been ridiculed for losing in the first-round no mater what, but getting swept took the heat to a whole other level.
Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley was one of the biggest critics of Durant, and on Tuesday Durant responded to Barkley via his Instagram story.
Durant posted four photos of Barkley surrounded by a great supporting cast.
In one of the photos he wrote: "Where would Chuck be without the big homies"
Durant won two titles with the Golden State Warriros in 2017 and 2018, but a lot of fans and media point to the fact that he joined them after they had just gone 73-9 the season prior.
They also had Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, and some people believe that Curry was the best player on the team.
