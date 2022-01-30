Kings Starting Lineup Against 76ers
The Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Sacramento Kings are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Kings against the 76ers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Kings are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference with an 18-32 record in the 50 games that they have played.
They have not been to the postseason since the 2005-06 season, which is currently the longest drought in the entire NBA.
This season, they appear as if they will once again miss the playoffs, and add another year to the long drought.
As for the 76ers, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference at 29-19 in 48 games.
