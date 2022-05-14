Skip to main content

You Won't Believe How Klay Thompson Arrived To Game 6

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday evening, and before the game Klay Thompson arrived in style. 

The five-time NBA All-Star was seen pulling up to the arena riding a bicycle. 

Thompson and the Warriors have a 3-2 lead in the series, so if they pick up a win on Friday night they will advance to the Western Conference Finals.  

The winner of the series will face off with the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks for a chance at the NBA Finals.  

This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the playoffs since the 2019 season. 

They had previously been to five straight NBA Finals, and won three titles during that time span. 

The Grizzlies have been playing without their best player All-Star point guard Ja Morant since the end of Game 3. 

He injured his knee and has not returned to action since. 

  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5 WIN: The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a win in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. The massive win on the road gave them a 3-2 lead in the series, and Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media postgame. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

